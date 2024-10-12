Left Menu

Daring Jailbreak: Murder Convict and Accomplice Escape During 'Ramleela' Staging

Two criminals, including a murder convict, escaped from Haridwar district jail during a 'Ramleela' event. Utilizing a construction ladder, both inmates made their escape on Friday night. Authorities have launched a search operation, and investigations are underway with police and forensic teams at the scene.

In a dramatic jailbreak, two notorious criminals, one of whom is serving a life sentence for murder, made a daring escape from Haridwar district jail, officials reported on Saturday.

As a 'Ramleela' performance unfolded within the jail on Friday night, the convicts, Pankaj and Rajkumar, utilized a construction ladder to flee the facility, intensifying the situation.

Authorities, including Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Doval and District Magistrate Kamendra Singh, have initiated an extensive search operation. A forensic team and a dog squad have been dispatched to the scene to gather crucial evidence and expedite the investigation.

