Left Menu

Bizarre Grave Robbery: Tantriks Arrested in Ritualistic Case

Two tantriks, Kasimuddin and Ramveer, have been arrested for allegedly digging up a grave and removing the head of Qari Saifurrahman for ritualistic purposes. The incident happened on September 23 in the Khari area. The head was reportedly discarded in the sea, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:58 IST
Bizarre Grave Robbery: Tantriks Arrested in Ritualistic Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case that has drawn significant attention, two tantriks have been arrested for allegedly desecrating a grave and removing the head of Qari Saifurrahman in the Khari area.

According to the Haldaur police, the macabre incident took place during the night of September 22-23. The suspects, identified as Kasimuddin and Ramveer, reportedly intended to use the severed head in occult rituals. Following the act, Kasimuddin fled to Mumbai, where he disposed of the head in the sea to eliminate evidence.

Authorities have seized tools believed to have been used in the crime. As the investigation proceeds, this unsettling case highlights the continued challenges law enforcement faces with occult-related crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024