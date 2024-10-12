Bizarre Grave Robbery: Tantriks Arrested in Ritualistic Case

In a shocking case that has drawn significant attention, two tantriks have been arrested for allegedly desecrating a grave and removing the head of Qari Saifurrahman in the Khari area.

According to the Haldaur police, the macabre incident took place during the night of September 22-23. The suspects, identified as Kasimuddin and Ramveer, reportedly intended to use the severed head in occult rituals. Following the act, Kasimuddin fled to Mumbai, where he disposed of the head in the sea to eliminate evidence.

Authorities have seized tools believed to have been used in the crime. As the investigation proceeds, this unsettling case highlights the continued challenges law enforcement faces with occult-related crimes in the region.

