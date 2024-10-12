J&K Assembly: High Educational Standards and Rising Criminal Cases

An intriguing pattern emerges in the educational qualifications of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Members. A substantial number, over 70 percent, boast a graduate degree or higher, showcasing a highly educated legislative body. Among them, three individuals have attained doctorate degrees, underscoring a commitment to academic excellence.

The data, gathered by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), highlights the distribution of educational credentials across political parties. The BJP leads with doctorate holders, six graduates with professional degrees, and four post-graduates among its ranks. The National Conference (NC) follows, having 16 graduates with professional degrees and five post-graduates in its legislature party.

However, the Assembly's intellectual accomplishments are marred by legal controversies. Almost 10% of these elected officials face criminal cases, with eight confronting serious charges carrying lengthy prison sentences. The NC has five legislators implicated, while the BJP deals with two such cases. This uptick in criminal allegations contrasts sharply with the previous Assembly, where only five members faced such charges.

