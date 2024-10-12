Twist of Fate: Daughter's Elopement Leads to Mother's Gruesome Demise
A woman named Alka plotted to kill her own daughter following her elopement. However, unknowingly hiring her daughter's second lover as a contract killer, Alka herself became the victim. The daughter's collusion with her lover Subhash resulted in Alka's murder, with the crime being uncovered by police investigation.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, Alka, a 36-year-old woman, became the casualty of her own murderous scheme intended for her daughter. The police revealed shocking details of the case, where Alka's daughter, alongside her lover Subhash, ended up killing Alka.
The daughter had previously eloped with another lover, Akhilesh, prompting Alka to plot a revenge murder. Alka hired Subhash, unaware that he was also involved with her daughter, paying him Rs 50,000 to execute the sinister plan.
The truth unfolded when Subhash, instead of killing the daughter, joined her in a gruesome act against Alka in Agra. The police arrested Subhash after uncovering the conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- crime
- family
- plot
- elopement
- revelation
- investigation
- police
- murder-for-hire
- justice
ALSO READ
Petrol Station Explosion in Dagestan Claims 12 Lives, Sparks Investigation
Tragic Loss at IIMA: Father's Claims of Harassment Amid Investigation
Karnataka High Court Pauses Investigation on FIR Against Nirmala Sitharaman
Tsikhanouskaya Supports ICC Investigation into Belarusian Atrocities
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC says substantial leads have come into investigation report by CBI.