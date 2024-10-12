Twist of Fate: Daughter's Elopement Leads to Mother's Gruesome Demise

In an unexpected turn of events, Alka, a 36-year-old woman, became the casualty of her own murderous scheme intended for her daughter. The police revealed shocking details of the case, where Alka's daughter, alongside her lover Subhash, ended up killing Alka.

The daughter had previously eloped with another lover, Akhilesh, prompting Alka to plot a revenge murder. Alka hired Subhash, unaware that he was also involved with her daughter, paying him Rs 50,000 to execute the sinister plan.

The truth unfolded when Subhash, instead of killing the daughter, joined her in a gruesome act against Alka in Agra. The police arrested Subhash after uncovering the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)