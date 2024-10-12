Left Menu

Currency Codes: The Hidden Language Behind Delhi's Massive Cocaine Bust

A major investigation by Delhi Police revealed that drug buyers used images of Indian banknotes to verify their credentials before receiving cocaine consignments. The operation centered around a Mahipalpur godown, seizing 562 kilograms of cocaine. A Dubai-based kingpin orchestrated the transactions, communicating through currency codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:36 IST
  • India

Delhi Police have uncovered a sophisticated method used by drug buyers involving images of Indian currency notes as codes to authenticate themselves before receiving cocaine consignments, part of a Rs 7,000-crore cocaine seizure.

The operation revealed that Tushar Goel's godown in Mahipalpur was the primary transit hub for distributing drugs nationally, where 562 kilograms of cocaine was seized.

Further inquiries led to the apprehension of several individuals, including an Indian-origin UK resident. The transactions were reportedly orchestrated by a Dubai-based kingpin who facilitated payments through cryptocurrency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

