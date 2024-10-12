Rajnath Singh Dedicates 75 Vital BRO Projects Strengthening India's Borders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), including the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, from the Trishakti Corps headquarters in West Bengal.

The projects, costing Rs 2,236 crore, are aimed at bolstering India's defence infrastructure and promoting socioeconomic advancement in border regions. These projects expand across 11 states and union territories, highlighting the government's dedication to improving strategic areas.

Singh praised the BRO's efforts in completing these projects, asserting that improved infrastructure is crucial for national security and development. He emphasized the government's ongoing focus on border development, supported by increased funding in the 2024-25 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)