Rajnath Singh Dedicates 75 Vital BRO Projects Strengthening India's Borders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects, including the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, costing Rs 2,236 crore. These projects enhance defence preparedness and socioeconomic progress. Singh emphasized the government's commitment to border development, with plans for further expansion and increased budget allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:46 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), including the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, from the Trishakti Corps headquarters in West Bengal.

The projects, costing Rs 2,236 crore, are aimed at bolstering India's defence infrastructure and promoting socioeconomic advancement in border regions. These projects expand across 11 states and union territories, highlighting the government's dedication to improving strategic areas.

Singh praised the BRO's efforts in completing these projects, asserting that improved infrastructure is crucial for national security and development. He emphasized the government's ongoing focus on border development, supported by increased funding in the 2024-25 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

