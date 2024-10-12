Pope Francis Engages with LGBTQ Activists for Gender-Affirming Dialogue

Pope Francis faced renewed pressure to reconsider the Catholic Church's stance on gender-affirming care during a recent meeting with LGBTQ activists at the Vatican. The private 80-minute session featured diverse voices, including a Catholic sister, a transgender individual, and a U.S. medical doctor specializing in hormonal care.

Transgender participant Michael Sennett expressed the joy and comfort derived from gender-affirming treatments, sharing personal experiences with the pontiff. Despite not being officially listed on the Vatican's agenda, the meeting underscored growing dialogue within the church regarding LGBTQ issues.

New Ways Ministry, an advocacy group, organized the event to highlight the importance of integrating transgender perspectives into church policy-making. Sister Jeannine Gramick, the group's co-founder, emphasized that the dialogue signifies the church's progress into embracing modern values.

