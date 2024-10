Standoff at the Kursk Border: Ukraine Holds Firm Against Russian Advances

In a bold assertion of resilience, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Ukrainian forces are successfully resisting Russian attempts to dislodge them from strategic positions at the Russia-Ukraine border around Kursk.

The regional standoff comes amid heightened tensions, as Zelenskiy reassured compatriots in his nightly video address that 'we are holding the designated lines' despite Russian incursions.

In a related development, Russia's defense ministry reported on Friday that its troops had regained control of two villages in the contested Kursk region, an area that saw significant Ukrainian military activity in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)