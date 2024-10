Ukrainian Resilience in Kursk: Zelenskiy's Stand

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian troops have successfully maintained their positions against Russian forces in the Kursk border region. This statement came in his latest video address, emphasizing Ukraine's defensive resilience.

According to Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian advance into Kursk was a strategic move to divert Russian troops from more critical eastern fronts, where Russian forces have been gaining ground in recent months. Zelenskiy highlighted the severe conditions in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, urging for continued resilience.

Russia's defense ministry stated on Friday that its forces had recaptured two villages in Kursk, including Ostrivske, near Kurakhove in Donetsk. While Ukraine has not confirmed this, military bloggers reported Russian advances, suggesting a complex and tense battlefield situation.

