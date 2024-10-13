Tragic Incident in Telangana: Family Dispute Turns Fatal

A distressing event unfolded in Telangana's Kamareddy district, where a father allegedly killed his two young sons by throwing them into a well before dying by suicide.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday evening in Nandiwada village, drawing attention after locals discovered footwear and a mobile phone at the scene.

Authorities suspect that ongoing family disputes and financial difficulties prompted the man to take such drastic measures, as investigations continue to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)