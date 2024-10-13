Tragic Incident in Telangana: Family Dispute Turns Fatal
A heartbreaking tragedy occurred in Kamareddy district, Telangana, where a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two young sons before taking his own life by jumping into a well. Preliminary investigations suggest that family disputes and financial troubles may have driven him to commit these acts.
A distressing event unfolded in Telangana's Kamareddy district, where a father allegedly killed his two young sons by throwing them into a well before dying by suicide.
The tragic incident took place on Saturday evening in Nandiwada village, drawing attention after locals discovered footwear and a mobile phone at the scene.
Authorities suspect that ongoing family disputes and financial difficulties prompted the man to take such drastic measures, as investigations continue to uncover more details.
