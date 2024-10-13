Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Telangana: Family Dispute Turns Fatal

A heartbreaking tragedy occurred in Kamareddy district, Telangana, where a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two young sons before taking his own life by jumping into a well. Preliminary investigations suggest that family disputes and financial troubles may have driven him to commit these acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:34 IST
  • India

A distressing event unfolded in Telangana's Kamareddy district, where a father allegedly killed his two young sons by throwing them into a well before dying by suicide.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday evening in Nandiwada village, drawing attention after locals discovered footwear and a mobile phone at the scene.

Authorities suspect that ongoing family disputes and financial difficulties prompted the man to take such drastic measures, as investigations continue to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

