Alleged Gang Rape of Young Girls Shakes Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a disturbing incident unfolded as two minor girls were reportedly gang-raped. The alleged assault occurred while they were returning home from a Durga puja fair, according to a local police official on Sunday.

The incident, taking place within the limits of Naudiha Bazar police station, was revealed two days after its occurrence. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Awadh Yadav confirmed that the crime was disclosed on Sunday evening.

The victims, belonging to Dalit families, recounted their ordeal to their families. Initial efforts to address the matter through the panchayat were unsuccessful. A late complaint, filed Sunday evening, prompted an investigation. The police are actively seeking the accused, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)