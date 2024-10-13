Left Menu

Alleged Gang Rape of Young Girls Shakes Jharkhand

Two minor girls from Dalit families were allegedly gang-raped while returning from a Durga puja fair in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The alleged crime was not reported until two days later as attempts at resolution were made at the panchayat level. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a disturbing incident unfolded as two minor girls were reportedly gang-raped. The alleged assault occurred while they were returning home from a Durga puja fair, according to a local police official on Sunday.

The incident, taking place within the limits of Naudiha Bazar police station, was revealed two days after its occurrence. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Awadh Yadav confirmed that the crime was disclosed on Sunday evening.

The victims, belonging to Dalit families, recounted their ordeal to their families. Initial efforts to address the matter through the panchayat were unsuccessful. A late complaint, filed Sunday evening, prompted an investigation. The police are actively seeking the accused, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

