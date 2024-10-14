Tensions Escalate: UN Forces Caught in Crossfire

In a highly contentious incident, Israeli tanks have reportedly breached a United Nations peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that two Israeli Merkava tanks destroyed one of its main gates before forcibly entering the base early Sunday morning.

The Israeli military claims the intrusion was an unintended consequence of heavy firefighting with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant organization, which allegedly fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops. The tanks, according to the Israeli military, were simply backing up under duress during a mass casualty event.

Globally, the incident has sparked controversy, drawing condemnation from international allies and adding pressure on UNIFIL. Calls for the withdrawal of the peacekeeping force from volatile hotspots have resurfaced, as regional stability remains precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)