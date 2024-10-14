Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: UN Forces Caught in Crossfire

Israeli tanks reportedly breached a UN peacekeeping base in Lebanon, intensifying regional tensions. The incident occurred amidst ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, prompting statements from global leaders. The UNIFIL force finds itself dangerously exposed as Israel continues its military operations, drawing international criticism and appeals for restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 00:04 IST
In a highly contentious incident, Israeli tanks have reportedly breached a United Nations peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that two Israeli Merkava tanks destroyed one of its main gates before forcibly entering the base early Sunday morning.

The Israeli military claims the intrusion was an unintended consequence of heavy firefighting with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant organization, which allegedly fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops. The tanks, according to the Israeli military, were simply backing up under duress during a mass casualty event.

Globally, the incident has sparked controversy, drawing condemnation from international allies and adding pressure on UNIFIL. Calls for the withdrawal of the peacekeeping force from volatile hotspots have resurfaced, as regional stability remains precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

