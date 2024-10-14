Left Menu

Edi Rama Eyes Enhanced CEFTA as Pathway to EU Membership

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama highlighted the importance of an enhanced Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) for the Western Balkan region in Albania's quest for EU membership by 2030. This comes as Western Balkan leaders gather for talks led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, seeking to unify EU-compatible policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 00:23 IST
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has indicated that the enhancement of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) for the Western Balkan region is imminent, as Albania aims to join the European Union by 2030.

Rama made the comments ahead of a Western Balkans summit hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, part of the Berlin Process negotiations aimed at integrating the region into EU-compatible policies. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock previously worked to ease tensions between regional players, ensuring smoother movement of people and goods.

Stability in the Balkans remains a critical objective for the EU, which is also keen to prevent potential interference from Moscow. On immigration, Rama mentioned a collaboration with Italy to manage refugee influxes, though similar agreements with other EU countries are currently unfeasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

