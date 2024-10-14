Left Menu

World's Poorest Countries Face Rising Debt Crisis Amid Global Challenges

A World Bank report finds the 26 poorest countries are facing unprecedented debt levels and vulnerability to natural disasters. These nations, significantly affected by COVID-19, rely heavily on grants and low-interest loans as market financing declines. The report calls for increased investments and better tax systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 01:32 IST
World's Poorest Countries Face Rising Debt Crisis Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world's 26 poorest countries, home to a staggering 40% of the most poverty-stricken population, are grappling with unprecedented debt levels since 2006, compounded by their vulnerability to natural disasters, according to a World Bank report released on Sunday.

The report highlights that these countries are, on average, poorer today compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, while much of the globe resumes its growth trajectory. With the International Development Association (IDA) as a primary financial lifeline, the burden of an 18-year-high debt-to-GDP ratio poses severe threats, the report emphasizes.

The World Bank urged enhanced investments in resilience, simplified tax systems, and efficient public spending to mitigate economic distress, given the nations' reliance on exports and exposure to boom-and-bust cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024