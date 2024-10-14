Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Clash with UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated, with reports of Israeli tanks breaching a United Nations peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. The United Nations condemned the incident, highlighting concerns over international law violations and the safety of peacekeepers.

In response, the Israeli military stated that its tanks were under fire from Hezbollah militants and unintentionally entered the UNIFIL post while evacuating wounded soldiers. Israeli officials denied any deliberate assault on the base, stressing their efforts to protect troops under heavy fire.

International leaders have voiced concern, urging restraint and adherence to peace agreements. The ongoing conflict poses risks to regional stability, as contributions from countries like Italy, France, and Spain underscore the importance of safeguarding peacekeepers in volatile territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)