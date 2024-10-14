Left Menu

Maharashtra's Toll Relief: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Bold Move

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai from all five entry toll booths. The decision, which came during a state cabinet meeting, becomes effective at midnight. The cabinet also mourned the death of former state minister Baba Siddique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:18 IST
Maharashtra's Toll Relief: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Bold Move
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, made headlines by announcing a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles accessing Mumbai through its main entry points. The move, declared during a state cabinet meeting, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide financial relief to motorists.

Effective from midnight, this decision will make commuting smoother and potentially save time for drivers. It reflects the administration's commitment to improving urban transit infrastructure and aiding residents.

In a somber moment of the meeting, the Maharashtra cabinet expressed their shock and sorrow over the tragic killing of former state minister Baba Siddique, adopting a condolence resolution in his memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024