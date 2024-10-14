Maharashtra's Toll Relief: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Bold Move
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai from all five entry toll booths. The decision, which came during a state cabinet meeting, becomes effective at midnight. The cabinet also mourned the death of former state minister Baba Siddique.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, made headlines by announcing a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles accessing Mumbai through its main entry points. The move, declared during a state cabinet meeting, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide financial relief to motorists.
Effective from midnight, this decision will make commuting smoother and potentially save time for drivers. It reflects the administration's commitment to improving urban transit infrastructure and aiding residents.
In a somber moment of the meeting, the Maharashtra cabinet expressed their shock and sorrow over the tragic killing of former state minister Baba Siddique, adopting a condolence resolution in his memory.
