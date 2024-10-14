China Sanctions Taiwanese Figures Amid Rising Tensions
China announced sanctions against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen for their pro-Taiwan independence activities tied to the 'Black Bear Academy.' The move aligns with China's military drills around Taiwan, viewed as a response to separatist threats and external interference.
China has imposed sanctions on Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen, accusing them of promoting Taiwan independence through their involvement with the 'Black Bear Academy.' This decision reflects China's ongoing efforts to curb separatist movements perceived as threatening regional stability.
The announcement aligns with China's latest military exercises encircling Taiwan, which Beijing considers a part of its territory. These drills serve as a stern warning against activities that China views as separatist, targeting figures like Tsao and Shen whom it labels as diehards for Taiwan independence.
The repercussions include travel bans for Tsao and Shen to China, Hong Kong, and Macau, as well as restrictions on associated enterprises operating in China. The Taiwan Affairs Office denounced the Black Bear Academy for fostering independence sentiments, while Tsao and Shen have remained unavailable for immediate comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA Recovers Live IED in Assam Amid Independence Day Disruption Plot
Nigerians Protest Economic Hardship During 64th Independence Anniversary
India's Bold Move Towards Energy Independence: 10 GW Battery Storage Projects
India's Bold Move Towards Oilseed Independence
Kangana Ranaut Faces Court Notice Over Controversial Independence Remark