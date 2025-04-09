Left Menu

Alarm Raised Over Judicial Cash Discovery: Call for Accountability Without Compromising Independence

The Congress party expresses concern over the alleged discovery of cash at a high court judge's residence, underscoring the need for judicial accountability while preserving independence. They criticize attacks on institutional independence, alleging governmental interference across various sectors, and pledge commitment to upholding constitutional integrity.

The Congress party has expressed deep concern over the 'alarming' discovery of a large sum of cash at the residence of a high court judge, highlighting the urgent need for a judicial accountability mechanism that does not infringe upon the independence of the judiciary. This was a key point in the 'Nyaypath' resolution adopted during the AICC session held by the Sabarmati river.

In a resolution, Congress alleged a systematic assault on institutional independence and integrity. Specifically, they pointed out the encroachment on judicial sanctity, linking it to broader governmental interference, which they claim also extends to bodies like the Election Commission, CBI, and NGOs. These allegations raise serious concerns about the maintenance of democratic principles.

The party has resolved to fight against what they describe as unconstitutional measures, such as the imposition of 'One Nation, One Election', and to restore the right to statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. They vow to uphold fair electoral processes and an independent educational policy amid growing fears of 'academic subjugation and commercialisation'.

