Trump vs. Powell: The Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence

President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling for his removal and urging the central bank to cut interest rates. Trump's pressure comes despite the Fed's commitment to autonomy, amid increasing economic challenges partly linked to Trump's own policies.

The European Central Bank recently lowered its key rate, attributing economic struggles to trade tensions stemming from Trump's trade policies. In the United States, similar issues are apparent, with recession risks rising to 45% and inflation concerns persisting, compounding the Fed's policy dilemma.

Reports indicate that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned against attempting to fire Powell, cautioning that such actions could destabilize financial markets. The debate underscores the broader tensions impacting global economic stability, with the Federal Reserve's decisions closely watched worldwide.

