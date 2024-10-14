Maharashtra's Policies Unveiled: Toll Waiver and Tribute to Tata
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a toll waiver for light vehicles entering Mumbai. The waiver starts midnight Monday. The cabinet also named Maharashtra State Skills University after the late industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away recently, while expressing condolences for Baba Siddique.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared a toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths entering Mumbai. The announcement came during a state cabinet meeting held in Mumbai on Monday.
The toll exemption, scheduled to commence from midnight on Monday, signals a significant relief for daily commuters. Additionally, the state cabinet approved the renaming of Maharashtra State Skills University after the late Ratan Tata, an eminent industrialist who passed away at 86 in a Mumbai hospital on October 9.
Established in 2022, the university offers various degree and diploma programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Meanwhile, the cabinet also addressed the shocking news of former state minister Baba Siddique's killing, passing a condolence resolution in his honor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
