Kerala High Court Denies Fresh Probe in 2017 Actress Assault Case

The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected a plea for a new investigation into the alleged illegal access of a memory card, vital evidence in the 2017 actress assault case. The survivor had urged the court to set aside a fact-finding inquiry report from January 2024, citing its inadequacy.

In her petition, the survivor argued that the probe was neither fair nor complete as mandated, suggesting that a Special Investigation Team under High Court supervision should handle a fresh investigation. She emphasized the need to uphold the law's integrity and her privacy rights.

The actress, active in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, faced abduction and molestation in February 2017. The assailants recorded the incident, allegedly to blackmail her. Despite not approving a new inquiry, the court left open the option for further legal action.

