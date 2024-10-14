China's Latest Military Drills Around Taiwan Escalate Tensions

China has initiated a new series of military drills near Taiwan, a move that Beijing claims is aimed at deterring Taiwan's independence forces. Taiwan and the United States have both condemned the action, viewing it as a threat to regional stability.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese military announced that the 'Joint Sword-2024B' exercises are taking place in strategic areas around Taiwan, focusing on reinforcing China's territorial claims. The drills feature warships and aircraft approaching Taiwan in various formations.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has denounced these exercises, calling for regional peace and stability. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department has urged China to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions further.

