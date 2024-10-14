Left Menu

China's Latest Military Drills Around Taiwan Escalate Tensions

China launched military exercises near Taiwan as a warning against Taiwan's independence efforts, alarming both Taipei and Washington. The drills, involving warship formations and aircraft, underscore Beijing's commitment to asserting control over Taiwan. Despite international condemnation, China continues to challenge regional stability through military maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has initiated a new series of military drills near Taiwan, a move that Beijing claims is aimed at deterring Taiwan's independence forces. Taiwan and the United States have both condemned the action, viewing it as a threat to regional stability.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese military announced that the 'Joint Sword-2024B' exercises are taking place in strategic areas around Taiwan, focusing on reinforcing China's territorial claims. The drills feature warships and aircraft approaching Taiwan in various formations.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has denounced these exercises, calling for regional peace and stability. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department has urged China to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

