China's Latest Military Drills Around Taiwan Escalate Tensions
China launched military exercises near Taiwan as a warning against Taiwan's independence efforts, alarming both Taipei and Washington. The drills, involving warship formations and aircraft, underscore Beijing's commitment to asserting control over Taiwan. Despite international condemnation, China continues to challenge regional stability through military maneuvers.
China has initiated a new series of military drills near Taiwan, a move that Beijing claims is aimed at deterring Taiwan's independence forces. Taiwan and the United States have both condemned the action, viewing it as a threat to regional stability.
The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese military announced that the 'Joint Sword-2024B' exercises are taking place in strategic areas around Taiwan, focusing on reinforcing China's territorial claims. The drills feature warships and aircraft approaching Taiwan in various formations.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has denounced these exercises, calling for regional peace and stability. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department has urged China to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
