Left Menu

Minister Slams Air Purifier Makers for Misleading Claims

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized air purifier manufacturers for misleading claims about their products and highlighted the need for consumer awareness, especially during winter when Delhi's air quality worsens. He called for a collaborative approach involving the Bureau of Indian Standards to ensure high-quality products, while stressing government commitments to mandatory BIS standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:54 IST
Minister Slams Air Purifier Makers for Misleading Claims
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has come down hard on air purifier manufacturers, accusing them of making exaggerated claims about their products. At a World Standards Day event, he urged consumers to be more discerning, especially with escalating air pollution levels during winter caused by crop stubble burning in neighboring states.

Joshi emphasized the need for joint action involving the Bureau of Indian Standards, the consumer affairs ministry, and consumers to tackle false marketing. He commended BIS for their recent efforts but insisted that more needs to be done to safeguard consumers against misleading claims.

The minister also announced plans to enforce BIS standards in public procurement on the Government e-Marketplace portal, strengthening the government's commitment to ensuring safe and reliable products for all Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024