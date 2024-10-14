Minister Slams Air Purifier Makers for Misleading Claims

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has come down hard on air purifier manufacturers, accusing them of making exaggerated claims about their products. At a World Standards Day event, he urged consumers to be more discerning, especially with escalating air pollution levels during winter caused by crop stubble burning in neighboring states.

Joshi emphasized the need for joint action involving the Bureau of Indian Standards, the consumer affairs ministry, and consumers to tackle false marketing. He commended BIS for their recent efforts but insisted that more needs to be done to safeguard consumers against misleading claims.

The minister also announced plans to enforce BIS standards in public procurement on the Government e-Marketplace portal, strengthening the government's commitment to ensuring safe and reliable products for all Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)