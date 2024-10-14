Left Menu

UK Ethnic Diversity: Moving Beyond Monolithic Policies

A new report by Policy Exchange reveals that Indian ethnic groups hold the highest concentration of professional workers in the UK. The report criticizes the use of 'ethnic minority' as a homogeneous category in public policy, advocating for an integration strategy that respects diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a compelling new report, think-tank Policy Exchange reveals significant findings on ethnic diversity in the UK, particularly highlighting the high professional presence of British Indians.

The study criticizes current public policy approaches that treat ethnic minorities as homogeneous entities, arguing this is outdated and ineffective. Instead, the report calls for nuanced strategies that acknowledge and celebrate diverse backgrounds.

Incorporating data from the 2021 UK Census and extensive polling, the analysis advocates for a government-led national integration strategy. It also emphasizes the importance of teaching British history inclusively, fostering pride in national heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

