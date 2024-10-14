Left Menu

French Researcher Faces Russian Legal Challenges: The Controversy of the 'Foreign Agent' Law

Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, faces potential imprisonment in Russia for allegedly violating 'foreign agent' laws while conducting research. Detained in June, he pled guilty to the charge of failing to register as a foreign agent. France disputes his detention, calling for his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:24 IST
French Researcher Faces Russian Legal Challenges: The Controversy of the 'Foreign Agent' Law

A Russian prosecutor has proposed a sentence of three years and three months for Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher accused of contravening Russia's 'foreign agent' laws, state media reported on Monday.

Vinatier, an expert on the post-Soviet landscape arrested by the FSB in June, faces charges for not registering as a foreign agent while collecting sensitive military data allegedly beneficial to foreign spies. His defense team has urged for a fine in lieu of imprisonment, citing the proposed punishment as excessively severe.

Though the charge could lead to a five-year sentence, media reports suggest a more lenient ruling due to Vinatier's guilty plea. The verdict was scheduled for 1330 GMT on Monday. France claims Vinatier was arbitrarily detained, challenging his alleged ties to the state and demanding release. He is affiliated with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss conflict mediation organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024