A Russian prosecutor has proposed a sentence of three years and three months for Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher accused of contravening Russia's 'foreign agent' laws, state media reported on Monday.

Vinatier, an expert on the post-Soviet landscape arrested by the FSB in June, faces charges for not registering as a foreign agent while collecting sensitive military data allegedly beneficial to foreign spies. His defense team has urged for a fine in lieu of imprisonment, citing the proposed punishment as excessively severe.

Though the charge could lead to a five-year sentence, media reports suggest a more lenient ruling due to Vinatier's guilty plea. The verdict was scheduled for 1330 GMT on Monday. France claims Vinatier was arbitrarily detained, challenging his alleged ties to the state and demanding release. He is affiliated with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss conflict mediation organization.

