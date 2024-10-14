Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: The Karnataka Scam Mastermind

B Nagendra, a Congress MLA and former Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, was granted bail after being accused as the mastermind behind a scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The alleged scam involved misappropriating funds meant for welfare schemes and supporting political campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:31 IST
Scandal Unfolds: The Karnataka Scam Mastermind
scam
  • Country:
  • India

B Nagendra, Congress MLA and former Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, was granted bail by the Special Court for People's Representatives on Monday.

Nagendra resigned in June following allegations of his involvement in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam. Last week, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) named him as the primary accused, alleging he orchestrated the scheme with 24 others.

The ED arrested Nagendra and five others earlier during the investigation. The investigation revealed that Nagendra influenced the unauthorized transfer of the corporation's account to the MG Road Branch, where Rs 187 crore was improperly deposited. These funds were allegedly funneled through shell accounts and used for political campaign support and personal expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024