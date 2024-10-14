Scandal Unfolds: The Karnataka Scam Mastermind

B Nagendra, Congress MLA and former Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, was granted bail by the Special Court for People's Representatives on Monday.

Nagendra resigned in June following allegations of his involvement in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam. Last week, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) named him as the primary accused, alleging he orchestrated the scheme with 24 others.

The ED arrested Nagendra and five others earlier during the investigation. The investigation revealed that Nagendra influenced the unauthorized transfer of the corporation's account to the MG Road Branch, where Rs 187 crore was improperly deposited. These funds were allegedly funneled through shell accounts and used for political campaign support and personal expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)