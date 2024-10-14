Left Menu

Chief Minister Vows Justice After Communal Violence in Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to meet the family of a man who was shot dead during a Durga idol procession in Bahraich. The violence included stone-pelting and shooting. Two police officers have been suspended. The area remains tense with heightened security.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to meet with the family of a man shot dead during a Durga idol procession in Bahraich, according to a local BJP lawmaker.

MLA Sureshwar Singh stated on Monday that the Chief Minister has promised strict action against those responsible for the violence, which involved both stone-pelting and shooting.

The region has been tense, with people staging marches armed with sticks, and incidents of arson reported. Security has been tightened with the deployment of police officers, including STF Chief Amitabh Yash and Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta.

