Escalating Tensions: North Korea Prepares Border Explosions Amid Drone Allegations

Tensions along the Korean peninsula have escalated as North Korea prepares to destroy border roads, citing alleged South Korean drone incursions over its capital, Pyongyang. On Monday, South Korea's military mentioned potential road demolitions after accusations from North Korea regarding drone activities.

North Korea claims that South Korea flew drones to scatter leaflets over Pyongyang, prompting Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, to hold South Korea and the United States accountable for such provocations. She expressed that these actions could lead to armed conflict.

Amidst threats of cutting transportation links, North Korea has placed artillery units on standby. This comes after South Korea has enhanced its anti-drone defenses, particularly after an incident in 2022 when North Korean drones breached its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)