Scholz Speaks on China's War Games Near Taiwan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed China's military maneuvers near Taiwan, expressing confidence that force won't be used to alter the region's status. Speaking in Berlin, he emphasized the need for vigilance while assuming peaceful intentions between Taiwan and China.
In Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed China's recent military maneuvers near Taiwan.
He articulated his confidence that no party would resort to force to change the political status quo in the region.
Scholz emphasized vigilance, asserting that the situation warrants close monitoring despite his presumption of peaceful intentions between China and Taiwan.
