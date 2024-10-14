Sri Mulyani Indrawati to Continue as Finance Minister Under Prabowo's Presidency
Indonesia's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, has been asked by president-elect Prabowo Subianto to remain in her current role. They have discussed strategies to bolster state finances, focusing on boosting revenue collection and enhancing spending capacity, aligning with Prabowo's vision for financial stability.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's current finance minister, announced on Monday that she has been requested by president-elect Prabowo Subianto to continue in her role. This request follows discussions aimed at fortifying the nation's financial framework.
The talks between Sri Mulyani and Prabowo highlighted the president-elect's consistent emphasis on strengthening state finances. They exchanged views on practical steps to enhance revenue collection and increase government spending capacity.
This continuity in financial leadership is seen as a strategic move to support stability and efficiency in Indonesia's economic policies as the country prepares for the transition in leadership.
