Sri Mulyani Indrawati to Continue as Finance Minister Under Prabowo's Presidency

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's current finance minister, announced on Monday that she has been requested by president-elect Prabowo Subianto to continue in her role. This request follows discussions aimed at fortifying the nation's financial framework.

The talks between Sri Mulyani and Prabowo highlighted the president-elect's consistent emphasis on strengthening state finances. They exchanged views on practical steps to enhance revenue collection and increase government spending capacity.

This continuity in financial leadership is seen as a strategic move to support stability and efficiency in Indonesia's economic policies as the country prepares for the transition in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)