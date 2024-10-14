Indian Enquiry Team Heads to US Amidst Assassination Plot Allegations

An Indian enquiry committee tasked with probing American allegations of an Indian official's involvement in a foiled assassination plot will visit the US on Tuesday, according to the US Department of State.

The committee will be in Washington, D.C. on October 15th to further their investigation, discuss findings, and receive updates from US authorities on the case, as noted in an official media release.

This committee, set up by India, is actively investigating an individual previously named in a Department of Justice indictment as an Indian government employee linked to a plot targeting a US citizen, and they continue to explore other connections of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)