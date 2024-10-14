‘We must ensure innovation thrives not in isolation, but in harmony’: J M. Scindia

The Fifth Global Standards Symposium (GSS-24) was inaugurated today by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This significant event, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), marks a historic first for India and the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together around 1,500 policymakers and experts, including global ministers, to discuss the future of digital transformation and the critical role of international standards in driving emerging technologies.

In his inaugural address, Minister Scindia highlighted India's technological achievements, emphasizing the rapid rollout of 5G across all 36 states and union territories in just 22 months, now covering 98% of districts. He also spoke about India's digital infrastructure, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhar, and DigiLocker, which serves 300 million users with 6.75 billion stored documents. Minister Scindia projected that the 5G expansion will contribute an estimated $450 billion to the Indian economy by 2040. He also stressed the importance of ethical frameworks in guiding AI development, focusing on privacy, bias, and transparency concerns.

"This historic gathering is a pivotal moment for India," said Minister Scindia. "We will be driving the future of global standards, ensuring connectivity for all, and showcasing our tech prowess."

Keynote speakers at the event included Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of ITU, who underscored the essential role of standards in promoting innovation and ensuring responsible technological development. "Standards are more than technical specifications; they are vital in safeguarding responsible technology deployment, including AI," she said.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India, stressed the importance of the symposium in shaping the future of telecommunications, stating, "The work we do here will decide the future of telecom, focusing on interoperability, scalability, and security." Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), who chaired the event, emphasized the profound impact today's discussions will have on the future of digital transformation, particularly in how AI will benefit humanity.

GSS-24 sets the agenda for the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), which will be held in New Delhi from 15 to 24 October 2024. This will be the first time the WTSA is hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting India's growing leadership in global telecommunications standards.