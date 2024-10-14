High-Profile Murder Investigation Expands to Religious Sites
Police are investigating the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, targeting religious sites in Madhya Pradesh for the third shooter. Siddique was killed outside his son's office, escalating a high-profile search spanning multiple states. Suspects include shooters and possible gang affiliations, with motives under scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
Police intensified their search for the third suspect in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, examining religious sites in Ujjain and Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Siddique was gunned down outside his son's office, prompting a multi-state investigation.
Mumbai police interrogations revealed the shooters visited places of worship, raising speculation about their movements. The ongoing search hinges on finding Shivkumar Gautam, with teams exploring spiritual centers.
The case has drawn attention to potential gang activity and motives, including political rivalry and contract killing angles. Arrests have been made, but key figures like the alleged handler remain at large. The investigation continues as authorities seek justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
