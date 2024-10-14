Weapon Suppliers Nabbed in Punjab: Key Arrests in Jodhpur Murder Case

Punjab Police announced the arrest of three men linked to last week's daylight murder in Jodhpur's Sangaria. Subash, known as Sohu, was fatally shot in the head five times on October 8. The arrested individuals are identified as weapon suppliers from Rajasthan.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, clarified that the accused—Bhanu Sisodia, Mohammad Asif, and Anil Kumar—were apprehended by the Anti-gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar Police. The arrests occurred on Friday during a weapon delivery in Dera Bassi, with accomplice Navjot Singh alias Jota also taken into custody.

Yadav disclosed that Sisodia orchestrated the murder in revenge for his associate's killing. The investigation continues, with further revelations anticipated. The criminals reportedly struck a deal for Rs 1 lakh or a hideout in exchange for weapons obtained from Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)