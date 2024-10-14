Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rains with Immediate Preparedness Measures

In anticipation of heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated an array of precautionary measures. He reviewed the preparations on Monday, emphasizing the importance of readiness in Chennai and surrounding districts.

As agencies predict significant rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, Stalin directed educational institutions to close and IT firms to allow remote work. Disaster response forces along with rescue equipment have been strategically deployed in vulnerable areas.

Stalin also urged control over essential commodity prices and the stocking of food and medicines, highlighting the crucial role of metro rail services in public convenience. The Greater Chennai Corporation has reported full readiness with 990 pumps and relief centers in place, as the region braces for the weather impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)