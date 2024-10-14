Kerala High Court Cracks Down on Substance Abuse in Malayalam Film Industry

The Kerala High Court has instructed a thorough investigation into the alleged abuse of alcohol and drugs on film sets within the Malayalam film industry. This directive comes as part of a broader probe into sexual abuse allegations involving industry members.

A special bench, led by Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha, mandated the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to implement measures curbing substance use in violation of the law, particularly in light of reports from the Justice Hema Committee.

The 2017 actress assault case spurred the report, revealing widespread harassment. Following this, on August 25, the Kerala government announced the formation of the SIT to investigate these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)