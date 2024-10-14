Escalation in Lebanon: Israel's Expanding Operations Ignite Regional Tensions

In a significant escalation of its military campaign, Israel has broadened its operations against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Health officials report that an Israeli airstrike in the country's north has killed at least 21 people, adding to the growing toll of the conflict.

Meanwhile, in Israel, millions sought refuge from Hezbollah-fired projectiles, further heightening tensions as the clashes with the Iran-backed group continue. Amidst the chaos, in central Israel, residents rushed to shelters as sirens sounded while the military reported intercepting three projectiles from Lebanon.

Tensions between Israel and the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL have also intensified, with claims and counterclaims of violations. The U.S. has advised its citizens to leave Lebanon amid the deteriorating situation and potential retaliation against Iran.

