Escalation in Lebanon: Israel's Expanding Operations Ignite Regional Tensions
Israel has expanded its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties. An airstrike in Aitou killed 21 people. The conflict's intensity prompted evacuations in Lebanon and Israel, while tensions with UN peacekeepers have exacerbated the situation. The U.S. advises its citizens to leave Lebanon.
In a significant escalation of its military campaign, Israel has broadened its operations against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Health officials report that an Israeli airstrike in the country's north has killed at least 21 people, adding to the growing toll of the conflict.
Meanwhile, in Israel, millions sought refuge from Hezbollah-fired projectiles, further heightening tensions as the clashes with the Iran-backed group continue. Amidst the chaos, in central Israel, residents rushed to shelters as sirens sounded while the military reported intercepting three projectiles from Lebanon.
Tensions between Israel and the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL have also intensified, with claims and counterclaims of violations. The U.S. has advised its citizens to leave Lebanon amid the deteriorating situation and potential retaliation against Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
