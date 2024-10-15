Left Menu

Massive Drug Seizure Unveils International Syndicate in India

A major drug bust in Delhi and Gujarat revealed that 1,300 kg of narcotics, including cocaine and hydroponic marijuana worth over Rs 13,000 crore, was trafficked from South America to a Gujarat pharmaceutical company for purification. This operation led to the arrest of 12 individuals connected to an international syndicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:13 IST
Massive Drug Seizure Unveils International Syndicate in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Delhi and Gujarat police have seized approximately 1,300 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 13,000 crore, sourced from South America.

The contraband, involving cocaine and hydroponic marijuana, was refined at a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat before being supplied to the national capital.

Further investigations have exposed ties to an international syndicate, resulting in 12 arrests, including the co-owners of the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024