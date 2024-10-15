Massive Drug Seizure Unveils International Syndicate in India
A major drug bust in Delhi and Gujarat revealed that 1,300 kg of narcotics, including cocaine and hydroponic marijuana worth over Rs 13,000 crore, was trafficked from South America to a Gujarat pharmaceutical company for purification. This operation led to the arrest of 12 individuals connected to an international syndicate.
In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Delhi and Gujarat police have seized approximately 1,300 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 13,000 crore, sourced from South America.
The contraband, involving cocaine and hydroponic marijuana, was refined at a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat before being supplied to the national capital.
Further investigations have exposed ties to an international syndicate, resulting in 12 arrests, including the co-owners of the company.
