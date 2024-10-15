Escalating Tensions: Israel's Expanding Campaign in Lebanon

In a marked escalation of its military campaign, Israel targeted Hezbollah militants in Lebanon on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people, according to health officials. The airstrike in northern Lebanon adds to the growing toll of the conflict, affecting both civilians and combatants.

This latest attack struck a house in the Christian-majority town of Aitou, rented by displaced families. Lebanon's health ministry reported eight injured survivors. Rescue workers searched through the remains amidst burned vehicles and debris, highlighting the war's devastating impact on communities.

As tensions rise between Israel and UN peacekeepers, demands grow for stronger international oversight to avoid potential violations of international law. Meanwhile, the U.S. has signaled increased involvement by deploying troops to Israel while urging American citizens to leave the conflict-ridden area.

(With inputs from agencies.)