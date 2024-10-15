Left Menu

Sean Combs Faces New Wave of Legal Battles Amidst Criminal Charges

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits, including allegations of assaulting a minor. These civil cases follow criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Filed in New York federal court, the lawsuits further detail accusations of abuse against men, women, and minors.

Sean Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now confronted with six new sexual abuse lawsuits, one of which accuses the rapper of assaulting a minor. These new legal actions come just a month after Combs was charged criminally for allegedly running a long-term scheme involving sex trafficking and racketeering.

In response to the lawsuits filed against him, Combs has maintained his innocence in previous civil allegations and has pleaded not guilty in the ongoing criminal case. His lawyer has yet to comment on the fresh lawsuits, which involve anonymous plaintiffs, including one man who claims to have been assaulted as a minor.

The legal documents describe a history of alleged abuse by Combs, accusing him of using coercion, threats, and assaults for sexual gratification and dominance. Represented by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims to represent 120 accusers, these cases continue to shake the music mogul's public image as he heads towards a May 2025 trial date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

