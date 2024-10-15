China Targets Taiwan's Defenders: Sanctions on Businessman Tsao and Lawmaker Shen
China has announced sanctions on Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen for their participation in pro-Taiwan independence activities. The Black Bear Academy, linked to Tsao and Shen, is accused of inciting separatism. This move accompanies military drills around Taiwan, heightening tensions between China and Taiwan.
China has intensified its stance regarding Taiwan by imposing sanctions on notable figures involved in pro-independence activities. The targeted individuals include Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen, both associated with the Black Bear Academy, an organization accused of inciting separatist sentiments on the island.
Tsao, a former chairman of United Microelectronics Corp, committed millions to programs supporting civilian defense training. Simultaneously, Beijing has initiated military drills surrounding the self-governing island, claiming these actions serve as a deterrent to what it labels as 'Taiwan independence forces,' and issuing a veiled threat towards Taiwan's leadership under the DPP.
These developments signify another layer in China's ongoing intimidation tactics against Taiwan, coupled with economic and military maneuvers. Both Tsao and Shen, now restricted from entering China, Hong Kong, and Macau, continue to challenge these moves, viewing them as political intimidation rather than a deterrence of Taiwan's growing defense initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
