Supreme Court's Landmark Decision: Disability Doesn't Limit Dreams in Medical Education

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, issued a pivotal ruling stating that having a benchmark disability of 40 percent does not automatically disqualify a person from pursuing an MBBS course. This decision, however, is contingent on an expert report demonstrating the candidate's ability to handle medical education despite their disability.

A bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and KV Viswanathan provided detailed reasons for its previous order dated September 18. The order allowed a candidate to pursue an MBBS degree after a medical board concluded that the individual's disability would not impede their medical education.

The judgment emphasized that the assessment of a disabled candidate's ability to complete the MBBS program should rest with the medical board. The board must affirmatively determine whether or not the disability will interfere, and if so, provide a clear explanation for the candidate's ineligibility. This verdict was pronounced in response to a plea by Omkar, who challenged existing regulations barring individuals with 40 percent or more disability from pursuing medical studies.

