Supreme Court Rethinks AAP Leader's Case Transfer

The Supreme Court has once again intervened in the legal proceedings involving AAP leader Somnath Bharti. On Tuesday, the court issued a new notice to the Uttar Pradesh government as Bharti seeks to have his case transferred due to alleged political motivations.

Bharti is contesting allegations that he made derogatory remarks about the conditions of hospitals and schools during a press event in January 2021. The case, initially lodged in Amethi, is currently pending before the additional chief judicial magistrate in Sultanpur. Bharti is seeking to move the proceedings to Rouse Avenue Courts for a fair hearing.

A bench consisting of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar acknowledged the plea, while also sending a notice to the original complainant. The court had already stayed proceedings against Bharti in Sultanpur last year, reflecting its ongoing scrutiny over the claim this case is driven by political vendetta.

