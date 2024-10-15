Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Collides with Philippine Patrol in South China Sea

A Chinese maritime militia vessel collided with a Philippine patrol boat near Thitu Island in the disputed South China Sea, leading to increased tensions between the two nations. The Philippines accuses China of using a maritime militia, while China refutes claims and insists on its territorial rights.

A dramatic maritime encounter unfolded near Thitu Island in the contested waters of the South China Sea, as the Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries reported a deliberate sideswipe by a "Chinese maritime militia" vessel against one of its patrol boats.

The incident exacerbates the ongoing tension between China and the Philippines over the disputed waters, with the former claiming the boats are civilian vessels and the latter accusing Beijing of using militias to assert its presence in the region.

This latest event follows a regional summit, where Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called for expedited negotiations on a code of conduct for the South China Sea. The 2016 Hague ruling against China's expansive territorial claims remains a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

