Tragic Clash Mars Durga Immersion in Odisha
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Nabarangpur district as a minor boy was fatally stabbed and another injured following a clash between two groups during the Goddess Durga immersion procession. Authorities suspect the altercation stemmed from procession tensions, and have detained several suspects for investigation.
An unfortunate tragedy occurred in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district where a minor boy was killed, and another was critically injured, following a clash late Monday night during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krushna Chandra Bhatra reported that the stabbing incident happened near the Nabarangpur municipality office shortly after the procession had concluded. The police responded swiftly, transporting the injured to the district headquarters hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.
While the exact cause of the clash remains uncertain, initial suspicions point to tensions during the procession. Authorities have detained seven to eight individuals for questioning as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
