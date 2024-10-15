Tragic Clash Mars Durga Immersion in Odisha

An unfortunate tragedy occurred in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district where a minor boy was killed, and another was critically injured, following a clash late Monday night during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krushna Chandra Bhatra reported that the stabbing incident happened near the Nabarangpur municipality office shortly after the procession had concluded. The police responded swiftly, transporting the injured to the district headquarters hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.

While the exact cause of the clash remains uncertain, initial suspicions point to tensions during the procession. Authorities have detained seven to eight individuals for questioning as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)