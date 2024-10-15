Left Menu

Tragic Clash Mars Durga Immersion in Odisha

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Nabarangpur district as a minor boy was fatally stabbed and another injured following a clash between two groups during the Goddess Durga immersion procession. Authorities suspect the altercation stemmed from procession tensions, and have detained several suspects for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nabarangpur(Odisha) | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:39 IST
Tragic Clash Mars Durga Immersion in Odisha
Durga Puja Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate tragedy occurred in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district where a minor boy was killed, and another was critically injured, following a clash late Monday night during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krushna Chandra Bhatra reported that the stabbing incident happened near the Nabarangpur municipality office shortly after the procession had concluded. The police responded swiftly, transporting the injured to the district headquarters hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.

While the exact cause of the clash remains uncertain, initial suspicions point to tensions during the procession. Authorities have detained seven to eight individuals for questioning as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024