Supreme Court's Call for Accountability in Kolkata Doctor's Case

The Supreme Court has commenced hearings on the alarming case concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, is scrutinizing the case with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI.

Concerns were raised on September 30 regarding the slow progress of the West Bengal government in installing CCTV cameras and constructing necessary facilities in medical colleges. The court had also requested completion of these works by mid-October, citing dissatisfaction with the current pace.

In a prior session, issues such as the absence of crucial postmortem documents and delays in filing the case were acknowledged. A nationwide protest ensued following the incident, adding pressure on law enforcement to expedite the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)