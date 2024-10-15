Left Menu

Israel's Economic Growth Stalls Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel's economic growth slowed significantly in the second quarter due to the ongoing war in Gaza. The GDP rose by just 0.3% annualized, down from earlier estimates. The conflict has contributed to inflation and possible interest rate hikes, though consumer spending has supported the economy somewhat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:38 IST
Israel's Economic Growth Stalls Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's economic momentum has hit a roadblock as the ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to adversely impact the country's growth. Fresh data released on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics underscores a troubling slowdown.

The economy expanded by an annualized 0.3% in the April to June period, a substantial drop from the previously reported 0.7%, and significantly lower than the initial 1.2% projected in August. This deceleration comes despite gains in consumer and government spending, as well as investments in fixed assets, while exports saw a decline.

With the specter of war weighing heavily on growth, Israel's central bank has adjusted its economic forecast for 2024 downward to 0.5% growth from an earlier estimate of 1.5%. Furthermore, officials warn of potential interest rate hikes amid spiking inflation, although rates have been held steady as of last week for the sixth consecutive meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024