High-Stakes Air Conflict Over Ukraine
In a recent overnight attack, Russia launched 46 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile against Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted nine drones, while electronic warfare countermeasures likely caused 31 others to miss their targets. The fate of the remaining drones and missile remains unknown.
