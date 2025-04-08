Left Menu

High-Stakes Air Conflict Over Ukraine

In a recent overnight attack, Russia launched 46 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile against Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted nine drones, while electronic warfare countermeasures likely caused 31 others to miss their targets. The fate of the remaining drones and missile remains unknown.

In a significant overnight assault, the Ukrainian air force reported that Russia deployed 46 drones alongside an Iskander-M ballistic missile. This aggressive maneuver marks a new chapter in the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that their defenses successfully brought down nine drones. Notably, electronic warfare countermeasures might have been responsible for 31 more drones failing to reach their targets, showcasing advanced defense strategies.

However, the situation is not entirely clear. The fate of the remaining six drones and the missile remains undisclosed, leaving observers questioning the full extent of the encounter.

