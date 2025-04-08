High-Stakes Air Conflict Over Ukraine

In a significant overnight assault, the Ukrainian air force reported that Russia deployed 46 drones alongside an Iskander-M ballistic missile. This aggressive maneuver marks a new chapter in the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that their defenses successfully brought down nine drones. Notably, electronic warfare countermeasures might have been responsible for 31 more drones failing to reach their targets, showcasing advanced defense strategies.

However, the situation is not entirely clear. The fate of the remaining six drones and the missile remains undisclosed, leaving observers questioning the full extent of the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)