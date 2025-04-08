Unresolved Conflict: Russia and Japan's Elusive Peace Treaty

Amid strained diplomatic relations, Russia sees no current reason to discuss a much-anticipated peace treaty with Japan. The Kremlin attributes Japan's unfriendly stance as a major obstacle to negotiations.

Russia, inheriting the Soviet Union's legacy, and Japan never signed a peace treaty to officially conclude their World War II hostilities. This unresolved issue continues to hang over the two nations.

The Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, were seized by Soviet troops at the war's end and remain under Russian control. This territorial dispute remains a roadblock to a peace treaty.

