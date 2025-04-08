Left Menu

Unresolved Conflict: Russia and Japan's Elusive Peace Treaty

A long-awaited peace treaty between Russia and Japan remains stalled due to ongoing territorial disputes and icy diplomatic relations. The Kuril Islands, seized by Soviet troops in World War II, remain a contentious point, preventing a formal end to hostilities between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:17 IST
Unresolved Conflict: Russia and Japan's Elusive Peace Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amid strained diplomatic relations, Russia sees no current reason to discuss a much-anticipated peace treaty with Japan. The Kremlin attributes Japan's unfriendly stance as a major obstacle to negotiations.

Russia, inheriting the Soviet Union's legacy, and Japan never signed a peace treaty to officially conclude their World War II hostilities. This unresolved issue continues to hang over the two nations.

The Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, were seized by Soviet troops at the war's end and remain under Russian control. This territorial dispute remains a roadblock to a peace treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025