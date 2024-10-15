Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Security: India Unveils Key Naval Station

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized maritime security as a collective effort, urging cooperation among nations sharing boundaries with India. At a new VLF Naval Station's foundation stone ceremony near Hyderabad, he highlighted India's priority to maintain peace in the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean.

In a significant development for maritime security, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of regional cooperation among countries sharing maritime boundaries with India. He warned that inviting external forces could undermine unity efforts.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for a Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station in Vikarabad, Singh stressed the need for peace in the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean regions, calling it a national priority.

The new VLF station, expected to play a crucial role in bolstering maritime capabilities, is situated in the Damagudem forest area of Vikarabad district. It follows the first installation of its kind, the INS Kattabomman Radar Station in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

